Tracking the heat and thunderstorms

Get ready for things to start heating up; temperatures will climb near seasonable. As temperatures rise, so does the likelihood of storms. Areas of focus will be the southern portion of Idaho and the area near the Nevada border through Saturday.

A bigger heads up for next week: temperatures hover near triple digits on Monday and climb to them on Tuesday—monsoonal moisture will creep back in the forecast next week, aiding in another chance of storms.

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph..

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.