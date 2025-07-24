Tracking the heat and thunderstorms

Get ready for things to start heating up; temperatures will climb near seasonable. As temperatures rise, so does the likelihood of storms. Areas of focus will be the southern portion of Idaho and the area near the Nevada border through Saturday.
A bigger heads up for next week: temperatures hover near triple digits on Monday and climb to them on Tuesday—monsoonal moisture will creep back in the forecast next week, aiding in another chance of storms.
Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/
Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph..
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.