Tracking the heat and storms as we head into August

We are ending the work we on a toasty note, temperatures will be hovering at about 103 across Valley floors. However, the hottest day of the week arrives tomorrow as temperatures near 106. Make sure you are hydrating throughout the day, wearing sunscreen, and taking shade breaks if you're spending some time outdoors.

Now as we get ready for the weekend there is a chance of showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday a lot of the moisture focuses over SE Oregon. Sunday this focus becomes a little more widespread, and there's a slight chance the Treasure Valley may see a shower or two.

Resetting for the next week we can expect a break away from the triple digits going into Wednesday

Have a safe weekend Idaho

