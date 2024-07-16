Tracking the heat and a chance of showers and storms

Good Morning SW Idaho

You'll be starting your morning off in the 70s, enjoy it while it lasts. Temperatures this afternoon are still shaping up to be hovering between the mid 90s and triple digits. Cooler areas are hovering in the upper 80s along the East and West Central Mountains. If you need to beat the heat, you have to head for those higher elevations.

Idaho News 6

While heat will remain the main weather story this week, I am tracking a chance of showers this afternoon and tomorrow across SE Oregon and SW Idaho. These showers are very hit or miss, however, stronger cells may produce thunderstorms. This means we need to continue to keep an eye out for wildfires mainly across the area. If you see something be sure to call 911 and report it.

The rest of the work week we will continue to hover around the 100 degree mark, an Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Thursday afternoon through Monday. During this time temperatures start to ramp up near the 107 mark.

Take care of yourself and others while the heat continues to come our way

