Tracking record-breaking warmth, and the return of snow and rain

An upper-level ridge, aka the high pressure spot on the map, will bring us the warmest day of the week, with potential to break temperature records in several spots across SW Idaho.

Forecast Temp...Record Temp Boise 81°, 82° in 2023 Emmett 84°, 80° in 2016 Glenns Ferry 84°, 86° 1925 Jerome 80°, 81° in 1996 Lucky Peak Dam 80°, 81° in 2012 Twin Falls 81°, 82° 2012

The warm-up doesn't last very long, and a cold front will make its way across SW Idaho Friday, lowering temperatures back into the 70s. Showers will develop along the front, mainly remaining to the north, but as the front exits, showers will follow Friday evening. This brings the potential for a few good showers and isolated thunderstorms towards the upper Treasure Valley Friday evening.

The cooler system aloft follows behind the cold front, moving in on Saturday. This will continue a chance of showers into Saturday. This focuses on Central Idaho, lowering snow levels to 4,000-5,000ft. Accumulations will range from 1 to 3 inches. Gusty conditions will follow into Saturday afternoon, with gusts near 40 mph.

Sunday looks to remain cool and dry, the stretch of next week will bring back the upper 60s and 70s!

