Tracking large thermometer changes and rain by mid-week

We kick off the work week with temperatures remaining in the 90s through the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you're spending time outdoors.

Tuesday

Cloud coverage and winds will increase ahead of the cooler system arriving to the area.

Wednesday

a cold front will arrive to the area bringing widespread showers, chance of thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Thursday

The cooler system will move over us bringing a large temperature drop down towards the 60s. Depending on the track it looks to bring a good amount of moisture, and some snow above 9,000ft elevation to the central mountains. Still will be something to keep an eye on though as the week continues, otherwise this will be great for existing wildfires.

Friday

Looks to be dry and cool as temperatures peak in the mid 70s before warming slightly into the weekend.

