Tracking heavy downpour find out where and when will see some relief here

Grab an umbrella and leave early for your morning commute. Roads will be very wet and slick. Drive safely Idaho!

A surge of moisture pushing into the Pacific Northwest will cause excessive rainfall, and minor flooding. As of now, it looks like this rain will clear out from the Treasure Valley around 2 pm. If you are located across the East and West Central mountains expect a good downpour through the first half of the day, and scattered showers by the late afternoon.

It's looking like by the end of the day, Valley floors will see anywhere between a quarter to half an inch of rainfall. With mountains gaining near an inch.

This heavy downpour does pose a threat of flooding, therefore areas in West Central Idaho, Boise Mountains, and West Central Mountains will remain under a flood watch through the evening. I am keeping an eye on Middle Fork Payette river at crouch. Either way not gonna be a great day for camping or fishing along the sides of rivers.

Don't fret to much if you are worried about the sunshine. An upper level ridge will build across the area causing temperatures to continue to warm throughout the week and plenty of sunshine.

If you have any hikes planned do them before the 90s hit us on Thursday. It does look like we will be feeling more like Summer by the end of the week, with the warmest day being Saturday reaching the upper 90s.

