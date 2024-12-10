Tracking dense fog, snow showers, and a bit of rain

Good Morning Idaho!

If you miss the sunshine, I'm sitting right there with you. Tuesday will be fairly similar to Monday, where will get a bit more sunshine into the afternoon. However, it does not last long.

Here's why, we are setting up to see another cold week ahead of us, as temperatures continue to loom just shy of the freezing mark. The inversion has redeveloped aiding in these chilly conditions, but also will continue to bring areas of dense fog to the morning commute. Be sure to proceed with caution as you head out, and give yourself some extra time for the roads the next couple of mornings.

We have two systems approaching the region this week. One of Thursday and the other on Saturday. This will bring on unsettled conditions lasting through Monday.

Good news is that it will bring snow showers to the mountains, and a good amount! Check out snow fall ranges through the end of the week.

For my friends in McCall,

Foggy conditions will continue possibly into Thursday, this has the potential to continue slick spots on the roads. Proceed with extra caution this week. Snow showers will pick up Thursday and last through Monday. Cheers to some fresh powder!

As for us in the Treasure Valley, the first system comes in Thursday and has the potential to help mix out the inversion in place and provide relief from the fog. However, there will still be slick spots on the roads with a wintry mix possible at times into Thursday.

We dry out into Friday, but clouds will remain overhead. Good news is that the inversion looks to mix out into then.

The weekend looks to bring an unsettled pattern with showers continuing into at least Sunday.

The sunshine is just around the corner everyone, hang in there!

