Tracking below-zero temperatures and impactful snow for the Valley floors

Happy Hump Day Everyone! I hope you all stay warm as we head through this brutal cold.

We haven't seen temperatures below zero since January 1st, 2022! Talk about a weather whiplash for us this week.

Temperatures this morning continue in the single digits with teens expected into the lunchtime hour. Remember to continue wearing insulated layers, and heavy jackets. Unprotected skin exposed to single-digit lows, and lows below zero can lead to frostbite and hypothermia.

Expect impacts on Thursday afternoon and evening commutes, into Friday morning. A Pacific storm will approach the area Thursday near lunchtime, bringing nearly 3"-6" through the Friday morning commute for the Treasure Valley. Roads will be slick and possibly icy in a few spots. Prepare to give yourself extra time for your end-of-the-week commutes, and any late-evening Valentine's Day Plans.

Rain is expected to mix into the forecast as we head into Friday afternoon and evening. However, due to the extremely cold air along Valley floors, it's looking like we will receive more snowfall than rain, or a very slow changeover will occur.

Either way be sure to make your Valentine's Day Plans indoors!

As we get ready for the weekend Saturday brings us a brief break in precipitation before another day of rain on Sunday and showers to follow into Monday.

Have a great day everyone, we are almost through the week!

Today

Sunny, with a high near 24.

Wind chill values between -5 and 5.

North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 9.

Wind chill values between -4 and 6.

North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Thursday

Snow, mainly after 11am.

Wind chill values between -3 and 7

Chance of precipitation 100%

New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Thursday Night

Snow likely, mainly before 11pm.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27

Chance of precipitation 70%

New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Friday

Rain and snow, mainly before 11am

High near 37

Chance of precipitation is 80%

New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night

A chance of rain and snow before 8 pm, then a chance of snow between 8 pm and 11 pm

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday

Snow before 8 am, snow/rain mixture into 11 am, then rain into the rest of the day.

High near 40.

The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Washington's Birthday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

A chance of rain and snow.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42.