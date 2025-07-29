Tracking afternoon storms into the weekend, and a pleasant cool down on the horizon

🌩️ Short Term (Today–Thursday):

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms continue—mainly over the mountains—with gusty winds (up to 50 mph), blowing dust, and fire starts possible. Be sure to secure any loose items outdoors and put away the patio pillows. Thursday brings a more organized storm setup, increasing the risk of isolated severe storms.

In response to afternoon storms, a red flag warning is in place across Eastern Oregon. Avoid all outdoor burning possible today, and be sure to be on the look out for smoke plumes.

🌦️ Long Term (Friday–Tuesday):

The active pattern rolls on. Spotty afternoon storms are possible through the weekend, especially in eastern Oregon and the higher terrain of SW Idaho. Good news as we approach the next week, a gradual cool down is expected with highs 8-10 degrees cooler!

Today

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Breezy NW winds up to 15mph.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Thursday

A slight chance of thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light winds.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

