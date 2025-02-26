Tracking a warmer end to the week, and river levels

Happy Wednesday!

If you enjoy spring and the sunshine. This is gonna be a great forecast week for you.

High pressure will build in from the coast, bringing about a warmer and drier weather pattern. Afternoons through the week will hover in the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine on the forecast. I encourage you to spend some time outside this week!

For my friends who enjoy winter, don't worry. A weak low tracking in on Saturday will increase cloud coverage, and a larger system moving in after will bring a slight chance of rain into valleys, and snow to higher elevations. Snow levels will begin at 5000-6000 feet Sunday and lower to 4000-5000 feet Monday.

I hope you take a moment to enjoy the sunshine this week.

MALHEUR RIVER:

The Malheur River near Vale remains at or above major flood stage this morning. Recent rain and snow over the weekend, and warming temperatures have aided in melt-off and increasing river levels.

At the moment the river sits at 23.16', nearing the record of 24.58'. Residents are urged to prepare for evacuations. "Malhuer County EMs are warning residence of the possibility of the Bully Creek Levy System failing urging Vale residence to be ready to evacuate. If the Levy fails, there would be widespread flooding within the city of Vale. Highway 20 remains closed with water over the road in numerous locations west of Vale"