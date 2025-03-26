Tracking a temperature rollercoaster and the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms

Good Morning, Idaho! cheers to the middle of the week!

An upper-level ridge will aid in bringing one of the warmest days of the season we've had so far! Highs this afternoon make a run for the 80s; the previous record set was 82°F in 1887.

While it's nice getting a taste of the sunshine and warmer weather, this will also bring a chance for strong to severe storms to develop this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Storms and moisture look to be confined towards Northern Harney, Northern Malheur, and Baker counties into 8 pm.

Either way, the approaching low-pressure system and front will make its way into the area Thursday, increasing the potential for thunderstorms across SW through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will also drop back towards the 50s into the weekend.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

A 20% chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Then another chance of showers and thunderstorms into the evening, nearing 9 pm.

Friday

A 30% chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday

A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday

A 20% chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

