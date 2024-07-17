Tracking a chance of showers and the heat here's a look at the week ahead

Happy Hump Day Idaho

It's another warm but comfortable start to the day. On your way to work this morning, temperatures will be nearing the 80s. We will continue to struggle with wildfire smoke again, keep this in mind if you have asthma or working outdoors.

We will have another chance of showers this afternoon heading into 3pm. Areas likely to receive showers and possibly storms are SE Oregon, Eastern Owyhee County east into the Western Magic Valley. While rain is great for us, lightning and gusty winds will be possible this could create conditions for wildfires.

Thursday, chances of rain will be focused towards Southern parts of the Magic Valley. Any moisture leftover will form a few clouds over the Valley floors. Otherwise, it will be mostly hazy and hot by the afternoon.

Friendly reminder that an Excessive Heat Watch will be issued Thursday Afternoon, and last until Tuesday at midnight.

Continue hydrating, wearing sunscreen, and taking shade breaks if you work outdoors

Have a great day!

