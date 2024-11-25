Tracking a bit more rain, and a cold weekend ahead.

Good morning Idaho, it's time to get ready for the week ahead!

Clouds will continue overhead across SE Oregon, and the West Central Mountains. Otherwise most areas look fairly clear into lunch time. While temperatures will look comfortable this afternoon they won't feel this way. Winds will average between 10mph-14mph with gusts towards 30 mph possible, making for very blustery conditions. This means to pack the jacket and keep it with you.

Idaho News 6

As far as precipitation goes, snow and rain showers will continue through SE Oregon, and the West Central Mountains through the day! Otherwise, we remain fairly dry across the area. However, we are still anticipating a bit more rain to come into Tuesday.

On Tuesday Valley floors have a slight chance of getting some snow flurries in the early morning, otherwise this will lead to rain through the morning. The afternoon, could bring an isolated shower but will end up being mostly dry.

Accumulations for Tuesday will be around 2"-4" in Mountain Valleys, with 4"-8" over high Summits into Wednesday morning.

We dry out into Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving! Temperatures will continue to cool into the weekend, reaching the mid to lower 30s by Sunday.

