Torrential downpours and thunderstorms move across Idaho this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — Flash Flood Watch in effect Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. Impacted areas can expect numerous showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and high rainfall rates likely. As a result, rock slides and flash flooding is possible in flooding-prone areas such as burn scars and steep terrain.

National Weather Service Boise

Disruptive weather will continue through the weekend with monsoon moisture as the culprit. Temperatures will rise again come Monday as the sunshine begins to make its week-long appearance.