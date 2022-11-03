Today is the calm before the storm. Snow and rain expected tomorrow!

Who's ready for winter?

Today's conditions will be calm and sunny in the Gem State..but ready or not, a wintery weather maker is on its way to the region and will bring lots of rain and snow starting late tonight.

Here's a look at today's Treasure Valley day planner:

Idaho News 6

Currently a broad band of moisture is shifting inward from the Pacific Ocean and aimed directly at the Pacific Northwest. It will hit eastern Oregon and western Idaho late tonight.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect by the National Weather Service as this system approaches the region today. Hazardous road conditions are expected pretty much everywhere with this system especially in the Idaho mountain valleys and the corridors of Highway 55 and Highway 21.

Several inches of snow is expected to accumulate overnight in the central mountains. We'll wake up to slick road conditions Friday morning in the Treasure Valley and even see some snow accumulation! It will melt away during the day as that precipitation turns into rain.

Our extended forecast shows precipitation is expected through next week with this weather maker. Expect lots of snow in the mountain areas and plenty of rain in the valleys.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night for Daylight Savings Time!