Toasty start to the week! Cooler weather around the corner

Treasure Valley extended forecast
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jul 31, 2023
We start out the workweek on a hot note in the Treasure Valley with highs in the upper 90s, but come Wednesday things take a turn!

Highs in the Boise area are expected to reach peak heat Tuesday with a high of 100 degrees. Smoke continues to rotate around the Treasure Valley so expect hazy skies and heavier smoke towards central Idaho Monday.

We're then looking at monsoonal moisture shifting towards southern Idaho towards the end of the week and our temps will take a dive into the 80s Thursday! With this system we will also see an increase of cloud cover as well as potential for thunderstorms. The strongest area for this activity later this week is SW Idaho.

