Thursday morning's cooler weather is a sign of what's to come

For many locations across Idaho, Thursday morning was the coolest in over a month. Boise fell into the 40s, which hasn't happened since May 12th. Aside from a stray shower in the East Central Mountains tonight, it is going to be a fantastic day across the region with highs in the 60s and 70s.

High pressure briefly tries to build in on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s in the Treasure Valley. It quickly flattens out as a trough moves over the Pacific Northwest early next week.

A cold front will move through on the leading edge of the low pressure trough on Sunday, accompanied by scattered showers and a gusty northwest breeze. Snow levels will fall to around 6000 feet in the Central Mountains and around 5000 feet in northern Idaho by Tuesday morning. Light snow accumulations are possible for locations above 6000 feet.

For lower elevations, there will be showers around and temperatures will run around 5-15 degrees below normal through Wednesday. Highs will generally be in the 50s and 60s region-wide.