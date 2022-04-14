Thunderstorms possible tonight in Magic Valley and Owyhee County

Rain and snow hit southern Idaho on Thursday, but this system is now on its way out...but it's leaving behind some unsettled weather and the possibility of thunder storms.

The areas with a chance of isolated t-storms are southern and central Magic Valley and in Owyhee County, especially just north of the Nevada border.

Idaho News 6 Areas of Owyhee County and Magic Valley have a chance of thunderstorms Thursday night with active and unsettled weather.

Precipitation is set to clear out of the region by Friday morning around 5 AM and leave behind mostly cloudy conditions for the day.

This break from rain and snow won't last very long.

Another active system will hit Saturday bringing back lots of snow, rain, and more unsettled conditions.

The upcoming weekend will be prime for winter sports enthusiasts. We have a 100% chance of snow Saturday in McCall and 100% of a winter mix of rain and snow in Sun Valley.

For those of you into golfing or other valley-area activities...not so great. We have a 70% chance of precipitation Saturday in Magic Valley. Treasure Valley, on the other hand, will see an 80% chance of rain.

Temperatures stay in the cooler range with highs in the upper 40's to mid 50's until Monday when a warm front helps temperatures rise quite a bit.