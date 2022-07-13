Thunderstorms pop up across our area and sizzling temperatures continue

After a very warm Wednesday morning, clouds kept the temperature in Boise below 100 degrees until much later in the day. Thunderstorms have been popping up across the area and could continue until just after sunset.

The sizzling sunshine will be back on Thursday with the temperatures rising to above 100 across the valley. I do not expect any storms in the valley on Thursday afternoon.

The heat wave continues into and through the weekend with temperatures continuing at or above the century mark. There will be a slight chance of isolated storms mainly in the higher terrain from time to time.

In the central mountains, temperatures will be running 85-90 through the weekend.

Even into next week, the valley may see temperatures continuing to hold near 100!

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook page for updates on my weekend forecast.