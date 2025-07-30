Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and a cool down

Today–Friday:

Southwest flow continues, leaving multiple rounds of afternoon and evening thunderstorms on tap. Most storms have remained along the higher terrain, but by today, storms may reach the valleys. Gusty outflow winds up to 50 mph, fire starts, and blowing dust are the primary concerns.

Thursday will be the most active with a strong shortwave bringing organized storms and isolated severe potential, powerful winds.

Another chance of storms will be possible late afternoon Friday.

7-day Forecast:

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Thursday

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Friday

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

A 20% chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.