Thunderstorms expected to roll into Idaho soon

Idaho will continue to enjoy nice skies and above average temperatures but further in the week, storms are set to roll in.

Clear and pretty mild weather is on the way for our Tuesday with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 70s for most valley floor regions. More of the same is expected on Wednesday with a couple of very early morning showers but a big shift comes Thursday with cooler and wetter conditions.

Thunderstorms are set to move into southern Idaho and a big drop in temperatures comes along with it heading into the weekend. Falling into the 50s as the high for the valley floors. Rain continues into Friday but we do clear out just before the weekend arrives.

Extended outlooks have us still ranging wetter than normal so more rain to close out October is expected. Temperatures though are set to trend just slightly warmer than normal this time of year.

Have a great Tuesday and enjoy the mild weather, thunderstorms and colder temperatures arrive very soon.