Thunderstorms cross the valley, find out what's in store for this week.

Mountain Snow and Below Normal Temps

A powerful cold front has brought significant snowfall to the central Idaho mountains today, with local accumulations reaching up to 2 inches in areas like McCall. More snow is on the way!



McCall expects 2-4 inches of snow Monday night!

Below-normal temperatures arrive Sunday, staying 5-10 degrees below average

Colder mornings ahead, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s

Gusty northwest winds through Tuesday

Dry but chilly conditions mid-week

Tonight

Scattered showers, low 31, light west-northwest wind, 40% chance of precipitation

Sunday

Partly sunny, high 49, low 29, 20% chance of rain, with gusty northwest winds developing

Monday

Mostly sunny, high 48, low 34, light and variable wind

Monday Night

Rain likely, 70% chance of precipitation, with 2-4 inches of snow expected in McCall and surrounding areas!

Tuesday

Partly sunny, high 46, low 24, 20% chance of rain, with colder temps arriving

Wednesday

Sunny, high 44

Thursday

Sunny, high 46

Friday

Sunny, high 48

Saturday

Mostly sunny, high 50

