Thunderstorms cross the valley, find out what's in store for this week.

Mountain Snow and Below Normal Temps
A powerful cold front has brought significant snowfall to the central Idaho mountains today, with local accumulations reaching up to 2 inches in areas like McCall. More snow is on the way!
- McCall expects 2-4 inches of snow Monday night!
- Below-normal temperatures arrive Sunday, staying 5-10 degrees below average
- Colder mornings ahead, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s
- Gusty northwest winds through Tuesday
- Dry but chilly conditions mid-week
Tonight
Scattered showers, low 31, light west-northwest wind, 40% chance of precipitation
Sunday
Partly sunny, high 49, low 29, 20% chance of rain, with gusty northwest winds developing
Monday
Mostly sunny, high 48, low 34, light and variable wind
Monday Night
Rain likely, 70% chance of precipitation, with 2-4 inches of snow expected in McCall and surrounding areas!
Tuesday
Partly sunny, high 46, low 24, 20% chance of rain, with colder temps arriving
Wednesday
Sunny, high 44
Thursday
Sunny, high 46
Friday
Sunny, high 48
Saturday
Mostly sunny, high 50
