Thunderstorms cross the valley, find out what's in store for this week.

Thunderstorms cross the valley, find out what's in store for the rest of the week.
Mountain Snow and Below Normal Temps

A powerful cold front has brought significant snowfall to the central Idaho mountains today, with local accumulations reaching up to 2 inches in areas like McCall. More snow is on the way!

  • McCall expects 2-4 inches of snow Monday night!
  • Below-normal temperatures arrive Sunday, staying 5-10 degrees below average
  • Colder mornings ahead, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s
  • Gusty northwest winds through Tuesday
  • Dry but chilly conditions mid-week

Tonight

Scattered showers, low 31, light west-northwest wind, 40% chance of precipitation

Sunday

Partly sunny, high 49, low 29, 20% chance of rain, with gusty northwest winds developing

Monday

Mostly sunny, high 48, low 34, light and variable wind

Monday Night

Rain likely, 70% chance of precipitation, with 2-4 inches of snow expected in McCall and surrounding areas!

Tuesday

Partly sunny, high 46, low 24, 20% chance of rain, with colder temps arriving

Wednesday

Sunny, high 44

Thursday

Sunny, high 46

Friday

Sunny, high 48

Saturday

Mostly sunny, high 50

