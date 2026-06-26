Thunderstorms and cooler weather close first week of summer

Happy Friday to you Idaho. Usually, the forecast this time of year brings good news, but I have to be the bearer of bad news as rain and colder weather arrive just in time for the weekend.

Morning showers kick off our Friday and red flag warnings are in effect because of thunderstorm activity bringing lightning to Idaho. This continues into tomorrow as showers will come and go all throughout the weekend. The other end of this is the drop in temperatures. Mid 90s we saw earlier in the week fall off into the 60s over this weekend.

The cooling trend doesn't look to be just an off weekend either. This next work week after the storms clear, temperatures stick to the 70s and 80s with nothing above 90 forecasted for the next seven days. The 6-10 day outlook has all of the west coast including Idaho trending cooler than usual going into the first days of July now. This is a good news for wildfire activity as the cooler weather can mitigate some of that activity and crossing that 100° mark could come in July.

Not ideal weekend weather, but the refreshing rain and cooler weather will still be a nice break from the summer heat. Have a great Friday and enjoy your weekend Idaho!