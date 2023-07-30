Thunderstorms & a break in the heat & make a return later this week

Boise continues to run in the upper 90s for afternoon highs and this will continue for a couple more days with Monday around 97 and Tuesday around 99. Expect some clouds Monday morning then lots of sunshine for the rest of the day. The wind will continue to be relatively light.

By Wednesday, monsoon moisture from the southwest US will make its way into southern Idaho bringing a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for thunderstorms. The most favorable regions will be the higher terrain east of a line from Boise to McCall. Temperatures will drop back to the low to mid-90s.

Thursday could bring the best chance for thunderstorms in southwest Idaho as a disturbance crosses the area from south to north. Temperatures may not top 90 degrees for the first time since June 29th.

Temperatures will slowly climb back to the low to mid-90s by the weekend.

