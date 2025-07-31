Thunderstorm chances tonight plus cooler days ahead as August arrives

The warmest days of July are behind us as a cool down arrives with the changing of the month. Here is your forecast.

Before we get to temperatures, there are chances if Thunderstorms passing through later tonight. The Boise region has about a 40% chance of showers so if your plans are outside, be aware.

Temperatures take a nice dip with low 90's over the next three days and the start of the work week sporting 80's as the high. Temperatures will get back to the 90's again by the middle of next week but it is great to see a cooling trend to start the month.

Enjoy the nice conditions and make sure to stop by the festivities at Jaialdi in the Basque district. Here is your extended forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95, Chance of precipitation is 40% in the evening.

Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.