Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Thunderstorm chances continue as the excessive heat rebuilds, here's what you need to know this weekend

Tracking the heat and showers, stay up to date with us right here.
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jul 19, 2024

Friday is here

It's a cool start to the day but temperatures will build to 103 this afternoon. If you have any date night plans, you're gonna wanna make sure they're indoors. On top of the heat, we are also tracking a chance of showers across Owhyee county, the Southern Magic Valley and the East Central Mountains. It's possible thunderstorms could form, however, the risk associated with this isn't the rain, it's lightning and the wildfire likelihood increasing. If you see something be sure to report this to 911.

Saturday sun will come our way (sadly also the heat). Temperatures in the afternoon continue to increase to 105.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend as temperatures climb towards 106.

If we break any records, It will be either Saturday or Sunday.

Forecast Highs Vs. Record

Into the next work week we experience Deja Vu, temperatures kick off steamy with 100 degrees on Monday.

Be sure to take care of yourself and others

Have a safe weekend

Stay up to date right here
https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018