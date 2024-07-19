Thunderstorm chances continue as the excessive heat rebuilds, here's what you need to know this weekend

Friday is here

It's a cool start to the day but temperatures will build to 103 this afternoon. If you have any date night plans, you're gonna wanna make sure they're indoors. On top of the heat, we are also tracking a chance of showers across Owhyee county, the Southern Magic Valley and the East Central Mountains. It's possible thunderstorms could form, however, the risk associated with this isn't the rain, it's lightning and the wildfire likelihood increasing. If you see something be sure to report this to 911.

Saturday sun will come our way (sadly also the heat). Temperatures in the afternoon continue to increase to 105.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend as temperatures climb towards 106.

If we break any records, It will be either Saturday or Sunday.

Into the next work week we experience Deja Vu, temperatures kick off steamy with 100 degrees on Monday.

Be sure to take care of yourself and others

Have a safe weekend

