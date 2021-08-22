Watch
Weather

Actions

Thunder and lightning continue to roll through parts of Idaho

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:37 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 23:37:19-04

NAMPA, Idaho — *Red Flag Warning in effect until 12 am Sunday*

Watches, Warnings, and Advisories

Thunder and lightning storms are still prevalent throughout Idaho with lightning strikes in southeast Boise and Kuna being reported as late as 9 p.m Saturday. Strong wind gusts are also being reported in part of southwestern Idaho and the Western Magic Valley.

Going into Sunday temperatures will start off cool but will reach 80-degrees by the afternoon. Patchy smoke will be present throughout most of the state but be most clear in the Treasure Valley.

The Treasure Valley Extended Forecast indicates 80-degrees will be the average temperature over the next seven days with lows averaging 50-degrees.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018