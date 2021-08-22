Thunder and lightning continue to roll through parts of Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho — *Red Flag Warning in effect until 12 am Sunday*

National Weather Service

Thunder and lightning storms are still prevalent throughout Idaho with lightning strikes in southeast Boise and Kuna being reported as late as 9 p.m Saturday. Strong wind gusts are also being reported in part of southwestern Idaho and the Western Magic Valley.

Going into Sunday temperatures will start off cool but will reach 80-degrees by the afternoon. Patchy smoke will be present throughout most of the state but be most clear in the Treasure Valley.

The Treasure Valley Extended Forecast indicates 80-degrees will be the average temperature over the next seven days with lows averaging 50-degrees.