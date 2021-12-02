This weekend sets the stage for a new weather pattern early next week

NAMPA, Idaho — A mild morning across most of Idaho on Thursday. Compared to yesterday morning, visibility improved everywhere except Ontario and McCall but temperatures remained the same.

Dry, predictable conditions in the Treasure Valley are expected until Sunday. A system from the Gulf of Alaska will bring evening rain and mountain snow. Monday morning the Treasure Valley will likely wake up to snow flurries which should taper off into rain for the rest of the day.

Multiple storms will drop snow in the ski areas. 8"-16" of snow should fall during next week so ski resorts may be targeting opening more terrain the weekend of December 11th.

