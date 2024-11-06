The wonderful sweater weather continues before a bit of rain

Happy Wednesday Idaho, it's a brand new day so let's make it a great one!

Yesterday was quiet chilly and brisk with wind gusts up towards 30 mph. This made the 40s feel more so like the 30s and even 20s in some areas.

Today will be very comfortable with calmer winds and gorgeous clear skies! There's an upper level ridge building over the pacific northwest that will gradually increase temperatures through the end of the week. Yet, for this afternoon keep the sweater and jacket with you area wide we will sit in the upper 30s and 40s!

Idaho News 6

Heading into Saturday, expect the dry conditions to continue as temperatures increase towards the 50s.

Sunday there's a good chance we see a light isolated shower from an approaching trough. Yet, an even better chance of seeing good showers into Monday from a stronger and deeper system. This will not only bring rain to the valley floors, but over a foot of snow to the ridge tops in our mountains!

Either way, prepare for a comfortable dry end to the week and a rainy start to the next one.

As always take care of yourself and others,

