Watch
Weather

Actions

The wind settles down for a nice Wednesday afternoon

A warming trend starts Wednesday afternoon
Videos
The wind settles down for a nice Wednesday afternoon
Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 18:43:15-04

After wind gusts in the mountains of over 90 mph, the gusts will settle down Tuesday night leading to a cold Wednesday morning but a nice afternoon with bright sunshine and an afternoon high temperature in the mid-50s

Thursday continues to be my pick day of the week with light wind, sunshine, and an afternoon temperature near 70!

On Friday, the temperature will soar to the mid to upper-70s with a mix of sun and clouds. On Friday evening or just as the sun goes down another powerful cold front will roar through the valley with strong wind gusts and blowing dust.

Following that front expect a much cooler weekend with gusty wind on Saturday and a high temp only in the upper 40s by Sunday.

Stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates on this rapidly changing weather forecast.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018