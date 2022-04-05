The wind settles down for a nice Wednesday afternoon

After wind gusts in the mountains of over 90 mph, the gusts will settle down Tuesday night leading to a cold Wednesday morning but a nice afternoon with bright sunshine and an afternoon high temperature in the mid-50s

Thursday continues to be my pick day of the week with light wind, sunshine, and an afternoon temperature near 70!

On Friday, the temperature will soar to the mid to upper-70s with a mix of sun and clouds. On Friday evening or just as the sun goes down another powerful cold front will roar through the valley with strong wind gusts and blowing dust.

Following that front expect a much cooler weekend with gusty wind on Saturday and a high temp only in the upper 40s by Sunday.

