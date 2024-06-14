The weekend is here I'm tracking a cool down and rain chances here's the latest forecast

Happy Friday Idaho

We have made it through another week, give yourself a pat on the back! Especially because we've been dealing with toasty temperatures.

Today will still be on the toastier side, however, winds will increase through the afternoon. It will be breeziest for my friends in the Magic Valley with winds sustaining 17 mph. There's also a slight chance of showers heading into the evening. Either way, we will all really start to see a big change going into the weekend.

Saturday drops temperatures to the 70s, and keeps them there through the weekend. A trough tracking off Western Canada, will bring breezy conditions over the weekend. It will feel on cooler side! Gonna be a nice weekend for outdoor activities, the farmers market, or even the cherry festival.

Monday an upper level low will track through the area bringing slight chances of rain for Monday, with a bulk of it focusing on the higher terrain.

Heading into the next work week temperatures remain on the cooler side and quickly rebuild to the 80s by Thursday.

Take care of yourself and others

