The weekend is here and it's looking bright and warm here's the latest forecast

Happy Friday Idaho

Grab a jacket heading out the door, temperatures are still pretty chilly this morning. Lows since midnight have dropped at or near freezing. Frost is still a possibility this morning.

By lunch time, temperatures will be in the 50s slowly inching to the mid 60s by 5pm. Today would be perfect for a round of golf, or even an outdoor walk.

Into the weekend, a high pressure ridge will build over our area making temperatures soar to the mid 70s on Saturday. Temperatures will remain cooler for Sunday and Monday with the passing of a cold front.

We continue to warm into the mid 70s by Tuesday with rain chances on Thursday. We will keep are eyes peeled over the weekend to see if these chances increase.

Have a good weekend Idaho

