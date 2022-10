Our warmer-than-normal weather will continue through the weekend but the temperature may drop a few degrees by Sunday afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine and light wind across the region.

The Boise State Football forecast looks nice for October with a kick-off temperature of then cooling into the 60s throughout the game.

Next week, cool weather will drop our temperatures into the lower 70s and the wind will kick up on Tuesday. Warmer temperatures may very well return for the following weekend.