The weekend has arrived here's what you'll need to know to prepare for it.

Happy Friday!

Go ahead and grab a light jacket heading out the door, temperatures are still sitting in the 50s. By the afternoon will be very comfortable temperatures will remain in the upper 70s, gonna be a great day for a patio, golf, or even the pool! If you don't have time to get outdoors today, don't fret we have a nice beautiful weekend ahead of us.

Saturday

Temperatures will grow even warmer sitting in the 80s, with breezy winds. Clouds will build in ahead of the next trough, it's possible for light showers to push through Valley County and SW Idaho. There's also a slight chance for thunderstorms over central Idaho. I wouldn't cancel any plans just yet, but be mindful and remain weather aware.

Sunday

Clouds will increase Sunday, and temperatures will cool slightly. It's gonna be a nice day and comfortable day for any outdoor activities

Monday

Monday will be our next big rain event. While a majority of the rainfall is expected northward, a good bulk of the precipitation will focus on the West Central Mountains. The mountains have a good chance of gaining over an inch of rainfall. For the Treasure Valley it's possible we could see a quarter inch to a third inch of rainfall. However this could change, so be ready to lock in on Monday!

Temperatures are only gonna continue to warm as we head into June

Take care of yourself and others

