The warm temperatures continue ahead of a mid week cool down

Good Morning Idaho, it's Monday morning and it will be a great week ahead!

Heading out the door this morning be sure to grab the jacket, temperatures sit in the 40s along the Valley Floors. Heading into the afternoon, temperatures sit in the mid 80s along the Valley Floors again. While this is warmer then normal for October, enjoy the nice afternoon ahead.

There will be a bit of light smoke for the morning commute, however this looks to clear by the afternoon along the Valley floors but will continue to hover over the Mountain Valleys.

As far as Air Quality goes, we have patchy areas of smoke along the Treasure and Magic Valley with the worst quality being in Salmon. The air quality looks relatively okay for most if you're near the Valley floors, but, if you have an upper respiratory matters refrain from spending large periods of time outdoors.

Ahead of these temperature changes, there is a slight chance of rain along Southern Idaho as we border Nevada on Tuesday afternoon. This isn't a complete wash out however and looks to remain very isolated and light.

Temperatures don't really move much from the 80s to start the week. However, don't get to comfortable mother nature reminds us that we are in Fall heading into the back end of the week as 70s make a return to the afternoons.

