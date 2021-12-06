The valley's first snow has minor impact on Ada County

Snow swept into the valley from west to east on Monday whitening the ground in most areas before changing to rain everywhere except the western valley.

Boise saw a coating of snow before the rain moved in while the most snow fell between Weiser, Vale, and Payette where almost 2" was recorded.

There is still a chance for slick spots in the western valley on Tuesday morning but Boise should see temperatures just above freezing. By afternoon expect high temperatures to climb well into the 40s.

The ski areas only saw about 2"-3" and can expect another 2"-4" on Wednesday into Thursday before a more impressive system moves in over the weekend. The storm should arrive late Saturday and could last into Monday with 6"-12" of snow certainly possible. Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates!