The unsettled weather pattern returns ahead of a large warm-up

Today is the start of astronomical spring, aka the vernal equinox. During the equinox, the sun is directly overhead the equator, giving equal hours of day and night. Indicating the start of spring! Now you're probably thinking when will it start feeling like spring?

Well, let's break down the week ahead. The unsettled weather pattern returns this morning. A cold front is currently making its way through SW Idaho bringing isolated showers and possibly a few flurries to valley floors, with moderate snow expected in our mountains. Accumulations into tonight are ranging between 2 to 4 inches near 4,000ft, and 6 to 8 inches in higher elevations.

By Friday, our best chance of rain looks to occur into late morning, with more mountain snow expected to continue. Another 4 inches will be possible near 4,000ft, areas such as McCall, with 6 to 10 inches in areas above 6,000ft.

Saturday showers will slowly start to taper off as riding aloft will build in aiding in sunny conditions and a large warm-up!

Highs sit in the 70s next week, reaching near record-breaking.

