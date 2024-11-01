The unsettled weather continues, here's what the weekend looks like ahead

Happy Friday Idaho!

As you head out the door this morning grab the jacket and an umbrella, light showers will continue over the Treasure Valley through 7am. If you're heading out early, here's a friendly reminder to take those roads slower as the rain starts to push down!

Breezy conditions will pick up area wide this afternoon ahead of a front incoming, therefore it's best to keep the jacket with you through the day. Especially as temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

For today you can expect a few light showers through 8am, and then a nice break with a bit of sunshine and clouds to mix into the afternoon. Showers will start to return into the 7 o clock hour. Therefore if you're headed out to the BSU game it's best to bring the umbrella with you just in case.

Accumulations through Saturday

As far as snow showers go, central mountains can expect another 1"-5" around 5,500-6,000ft. With 5-10" above 7,000ft.

Rainfall totals at about 0.1"-0.25" along the valley floors, with 0.5"-0.1" along the Central Mountains.

This unsettled weather pattern will take us through the first weekend in November.

As always take care of yourself and others

