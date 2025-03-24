The ultimate warm up take a look at the week ahead

Start giving your hugs, and goodbyes to winter! Spring has sprung and Mother Nature is reminding us. This week a pacific upper-level ridge will bring in southerly flow, aiding in a massive warm-up. Valley floors will make a run for the 80s through Wednesday.

By Wednesday, a series of shortwave troughs will aid in bringing a slight chance of showers, and possibly thunderstorms Wednesday night. Either way, the chance of showers continues through the end of the week. Mountains can expect a mix of both rain and snow as these systems pass through.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind N 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy. Chance of precipitation is 20%, with A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday

A 30% chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

