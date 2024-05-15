The thermometer is about to spike find out how much here

Happy Hump Day Idaho

Yesterday was a bit breezy but still nice through the afternoon. Lingering showers continued to exit to are East. However, Southwest Idaho remained fairly comfortable throughout the day.

Today will be very similar to yesterday but with calmer winds and a slight increase in the thermometer. A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 50s, maybe just a light jacket and sunglasses heading out the door. By the afternoon temperatures will continue to sky rocket to the mid to upper 70s! Another gorgeous day for an afternoon walk or to lay by the pool. Just a friendly reminder to wear your sunscreen!

If you think today is warm, boy do I have some news for you! Temperatures are getting nice and hot tomorrow reaching the mid 80s. If you are doing any outdoor activities tomorrow remember to stay hydrated. Luckily, if you aren't a fan of the hotter temperatures we are cooling back to the 70s by the weekend.

Today through Friday night expect light winds and clear skies! Breezy southerly winds will increase Friday into Saturday with a push of cooler air moving into our area. Temperatures will drop back to the lower 70s by Saturday. There is a slight chance of showers for Valley County going into Sunday, however the rest of the area continues to remain dry as of now.

