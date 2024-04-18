The temperature roller coaster slowly comes to an end here's the latest forecast

Happy Thursday Idaho, hang in there we are almost to the weekend (and to those warmer temps)!

Make sure your kiddos have a good coat heading to the bus stop this morning. Temperatures across our Valley floors have dropped at or below freezing, whereas friends in the mountains will see even colder temperatures in the teens. Temperatures dropping below freezing cold potentially cause a widespread freeze.

This week we have been struggling with gusty winds. Yesterday, Twin Falls experienced gusts up to 40mph today. The Treasure Valley was also very breezy with gusts over 30mph. This afternoon will be much better, wind speeds have decreased and this afternoon will actually feel like the upper 50s to 60s.

Idaho News 6

Heading into Friday, temperatures remain at or below freezing so the possibility of frost cannot be ruled out. However, if you thrive in warmer weather your gonna love tomorrow afternoon and this weekend. Temperatures remain in the mid 60s to 70s, with a consistent warming trend into Wednesday and a slight chance of showers.

Lets make it a great Thursday

Stay up to date here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/