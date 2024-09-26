Watch Now
The temperature roller coaster is back take a look at the forecast here

Happy Thursday Idaho

Yesterday temperatures remained nice and toasty and we topped out in the lower 90s through the Treasure Valley. Overnight a weak, dry cold front arrived which will bring about cooler conditions this afternoon and clear skies.

High Temperatures Today

As we start to think about the weekend, we end the work week in the mid 80s. Returning to the 90s by Saturday. Though this has been making for comfortable afternoons, this is quiet a warm way to wrap up September.

We don't necessarily return to average until about Monday.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

