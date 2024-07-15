The surge of heat will slowly return take a look at the week ahead

Monday is here, let's get you ready for the week ahead!

We will struggle with smoke plumes across SW Idaho and Oregon, this causes our air quality to dip slightly, making those with respiratory matters most at risk. If this is you avoid spending all your time outdoors today. SE Oregon has been placed under an air quality alert until 1 PM.

Now this morning starts off fairly warm, however, if you would enjoy a morning walk, jog, or your looking to walk a furry friend. You will have to head out early in the morning, the afternoon will shortly warm up as temperatures prepare to near the triple digits.

I'm also tracking a chance of showers/thunderstorms developing in SE Oregon and along the Idaho/Nevada state lines for today and Tuesday. Stay up to date with us right here.

As we head into the back half of the week temperatures will slowly rebuild, with the hottest day of the week arriving Saturday nearing 107 degrees.

Continue to hydrate through the day, taking shade breaks if you are outside, and wearing plenty of sunscreen.

Let's make it a great Monday

