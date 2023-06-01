The sunshine is back but storms will affect some this weekend. Find out where.

Sunshine and drier conditions have moved into western Idaho and will stick around through Friday but thunderstorms will be popping up each afternoon in the mountains.

The valley should see a mix of sun & clouds along with a breeze on Friday and temperatures near 80.

On Saturday there will be lots of clouds from Ada County eastward with a chance of afternoon showers & storms arriving from the EAST (from Tablerock into Boise). The western part of the valley may stay dry and partly cloudy.

The same situation could repeat on Sunday but this time pushing a bit further west into Canyon County. Both days will feature afternoon highs in the low 80s.

The central mountains will have a chance for storms both afternoons with far higher chances east of Highway 55 into the Pine, Stanley, and Sun Valley areas.

