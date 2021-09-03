The Smoke Clears for Friday, Hotter this Weekend

It has been cool the last several mornings and pleasant each afternoon. That should continue through Friday before the warmup begins.

If you plan on checking out the Boise Balloon Classic on Friday morning expect temperatures in the low 50s as the sun comes up. The wind will be light and the grass will be wet with dew so don't wear sandals!

Over the weekend temperatures will climb with Boise reaching the upper 80s Saturday then into the low 90s on Sunday and Monday. No rain is expected anywhere across the region over the weekend.