Watch
Weather

Actions

The Smoke Clears for Friday, Hotter this Weekend

Temperatures Heating into the 90s
Videos
Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Thursday 9/2/21
Posted at 7:12 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 21:12:42-04

It has been cool the last several mornings and pleasant each afternoon. That should continue through Friday before the warmup begins.

If you plan on checking out the Boise Balloon Classic on Friday morning expect temperatures in the low 50s as the sun comes up. The wind will be light and the grass will be wet with dew so don't wear sandals!

Over the weekend temperatures will climb with Boise reaching the upper 80s Saturday then into the low 90s on Sunday and Monday. No rain is expected anywhere across the region over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018