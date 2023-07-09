The sizzling summer heat may break later this week, but not for long. Check this out.

Boise has touched 98 on four days so far this July but on Sunday it hit 100 degrees for the first time since September. The sizzle daytime temperatures will lead to a warm night with a low in Boise that may stay above 70 degrees. A few thunderstorms are likely in eastern Oregon and possibly the West-Central Mountains around sunset Sunday night and possibly overnight as well in the central mountains. Locally gusty breezes are likely around any storms.

On Monday a weak "cold" front will cross the area causing a northwest breeze to pick up during the day. The high in the valley will only drop to the upper 90s but should lower to the mid and lower 90s from Tuesday through Thursday.

Isolated storms could form Monday afternoon favoring areas east of Boise and up to the Stanley/Sun Valley areas but most places will continue to see a lot of sunshine.

Dry, sunny weather will continue through the week which will be followed by hotter weather once again for next weekend. Right now it appears that next Sunday will be over 100 degrees again.

