The same weather pattern, just a different day.

Posted at 10:13 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 12:13:56-05

NAMPA, Idaho — East to southeast winds remain stronger than normal in the western Magic Valley & much of the upper Treasure Valley today, tonight, and through Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will move through Thursday night. No arctic air will accompany this front but temperatures will remain near normal through the short term.

A chance of snow showers favors the north mainly higher portions of Baker County and West Central Mountains.

Friday night will be dry and near-surface inversion will rebuild following a trough expected to weaken it Thursday.

