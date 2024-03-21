The picture perfect weather will come to an end. Here's the latest forecast.

We had a gorgeous Wednesday, temperatures soared to the lower 70s across the Treasure Valley with clear skies throughout the day. Heading into the afternoon, Malehur and Baker Counties got scattered showers through the area. The strongest cells produced a thunderstorm in the NE corner of Baker County around 7 pm.

Due to the system passing through, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today. Waking up, you may want to grab a lighter jacket heading out the door. Temperatures will start the day in the 40s, reaching the lower 60s by the afternoon with a breezy west-north west wind keep us cool. Good news is today will still be mostly sunny!

Tomorrow, a high pressure ridge builds over the area creating a cloudy Friday! Temperatures will warm up a few degrees with the passing of a weak warm front, taking us back up to 69 degrees.

This weekend, a major shift happens with another round of spring showers returning to the area and sticking til Wednesday. Will keep you up to date here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Have a good Thursday