The picture perfect weather continues

Yesterday temperatures along the Valley floors remained in the mid 60s, it was a fabulous fall day!

Today will be similar, grab a jacket heading out the door temperatures we will start the day just shy of 50 degrees. There will be a slight increase on the thermometer, will sit in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon and this trend mirrors Wednesday.

Thursday clouds will increase slightly, with a slight temperature drop back towards the mid 70s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with 80s expected but still plenty of sunshine.

Overall, this is gonna be a great week for runners, hikers. and any outdoor activities period. Take advantage of the gorgeous weather and spend some time outside.

