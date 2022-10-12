The outlook for our weather pattern change to cooler temperatures

Warm and dry afternoons will continue through the weekend and much of next week with valley temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 70s with morning low temps in the upper 40s. I do not expect any Treasure Valley frost until well into next week at least.

The central mountains will continue dry as well with way above average afternoon temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 30s with some 20s.

The weather pattern could shift to a much cooler one by the weekend of the 23rd of October. Stay connected for the possibility of this happening!