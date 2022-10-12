Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The outlook for our weather pattern change to cooler temperatures

The outlook for our weather pattern change to cooler temperatures
Posted at 5:55 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 19:55:01-04

Warm and dry afternoons will continue through the weekend and much of next week with valley temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 70s with morning low temps in the upper 40s. I do not expect any Treasure Valley frost until well into next week at least.

The central mountains will continue dry as well with way above average afternoon temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 30s with some 20s.

The weather pattern could shift to a much cooler one by the weekend of the 23rd of October. Stay connected for the possibility of this happening!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018